Bishop Diego Strong in Home Sweep Over Thacher

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team played tough and earned the win over league rival Thacher in a Thursday afternoon sweep.

Lauren Holsted and Talia Medal led the way with 12 and 6 kills, respectively.

Marynicole Ramirez was all over the court, earning 18 digs on the day.

"We had a good week of practice and it showed up with two good league wins," said Bishop coach John Sener.

With the win, Bishop improved to 3-3 in league play and 3-9 overall. The Cardinals play at Santa Clara next Tuesday.

