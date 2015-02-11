Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:22 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Diego Senior Marcos Schneider Earns Perfect Score on AP Spanish Exam

By Lori Willis for Bishop Garcia Diego High School | February 11, 2015 | 1:14 p.m.

As a Bishop Diego community, we are honored to congratulate our salutatorian, Marcos Schneider, one of 91 students in the world to earn a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Spanish Language and Culture exam last May.

Schneider
Marcos Schneider

Schneider answered every multiple-choice question correctly and earned full points on the free-response section of the exam.

When told of this honor, Schneider was humbled and grateful for the recognition.

“I am surprised and honored to be a part of such a select group of students, and I have my parents and teacher to thank for this achievement," he said. "My success was due in large part to my parents, who exposed me to many cultures and languages while growing up, and also to my AP Spanish teacher, whose excellent lessons and teaching prepared me well for the exam.”

Looking across approximately 4 million AP Exams taken by 1.5 million U.S. public and private high school 11th- and 12th-graders in 2014, only 285 students earned every point possible on an AP Exam, answering every multiple-choice question correctly and earning full points on the free-response section of the exam. It is very rare for a high school student to earn every point possible on the exam.

AP Exams are based on a five-point scale, where a five is equivalent to a grade of A in the corresponding college course. Schneider received the top score of five.

“AP courses and exams are college-level, and require hard work and focus on the part of students and their teachers,” said Trevor Parker, senior vice president of instruction at the College Board. “On behalf of the College Board, we congratulate the students and community members who make challenging coursework and focused practice a priority, and who motivate and encourage all students to capture their academic potential.”

The College Board is committed to ensuring that students have access to the opportunities they have earned. Students who success in AP are not only more likely to succeed in college, but have the chance to save a significant amount of time and money by earning college credit or placement.

In 2014, more than 3900 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, and/or consideration in the admission process, with many colleges and universities in the U.S. offering credit in one or more subjects for qualifying AP scores.

According to the College Board, “This outstanding accomplishment is likely a direct reflection of the top quality education being offered at Bishop Diego High School.”

“We are simply delighted to have been able to support Marcos in achieving this international recognition. Marcos is one of our finest students and a model of excellence in our community,” said Dr. Joe Reiken, the assistant head of school. “We offer an exceptional college preparatory academics, high quality teachers, and a safe school environment where we form young men and women to be people of character. Marcos is a living testament of our school family and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Last year, seven of the AP classes offered at Bishop had a 100 percent pass rate on the May AP Exam. Those courses included AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP English Language and Literature, AP Human Geography, AP Physics B, AP Studio Art 2-D Design Portfolio, and AP Spanish Language and Culture.

Bishop Garcia Diego High School is an independent Catholic co-educational secondary school that welcomes students of all faiths and provides them with the spiritual, personal and intellectual knowledge to meet the enduring challenge of realizing their God-given potential in a multicultural society.

— Lori Willis is the communications director for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 