Bishop Diego Stumbles at Home Against Malibu

Bishop Diego suffered a four-set loss against Malibu in a Frontier League girls volleyball match at home on Tuesday. The scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23.
"We had our chances to take advantage but were unable to make the critical play when we needed it," said Bishop coach John Sener. "We have two more league matches that will decide if we get a post-season invitation."
The Cardinals (9-10, 6-4) travel to Fillmore on Thursday.
