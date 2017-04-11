Bishop Diego Suffers 1-0 Loss Against Foothill Tech

Baseball

Will Goodwin turned in a solid pitching performance and the defense played well behind him, but Bishop Diego's offense couldn't produce any runs, and the Cardinals suffered a 1-0 loss at Foothill Tech in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday.

"We just couldn’t produce any runs despite having a couple opportunities," coach Ralph Molina said. "We just need be more aggressive and put ourselves in a position to score."

Goodwin threw only 61 pitches in a complete-game outing. He allowed only four hits and struck out six.

‘They had a hit just drop in front of our right fielder then a deep ball hit to center that fell off the glove of our center fielder, who ran quite way to attempt to make the catch. That was all the offense they needed,” Molina said of Foothill Tech (8-6, 1-0).

Bishop (3-11, 2-1) had five hits off the Dragons' Ryan Tamburri.

Both teams return to action on Thursday at Bishop at 3:30 p.m.