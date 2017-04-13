Bishop Diego Suffers 3-2 Baseball Loss Against Foothill Tech

Baseball

Bishop Diego suffered another tough baseball loss on Thursday, falling to Foothill Tech, 3-2, in a Frontier League game.

It was the third one-run loss in the last two weeks for the Cardinals (3-12, 2-2).

“We had our chances to win this game,” said Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina. “We left a few runners in scoring position and that came back to haunt us.” We made some great defensive plays and we have had some good pitching. We just aren’t getting the breaks to finish these close games.”

Bishop had a 2-1 lead going into the sixth inning. Foothill Tech got a RBI single to tie the score in the sixth and tallied the winning run in the seventh with the help of a two-out error.

Will Goodwin had two hits, including a double and freshman Jackson Haskell also collecte two hits.

The Cardinals are off on spring break and return to action Wednesday, April 19 against Cate.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.