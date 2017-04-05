Bishop Diego Suffers a 1-0 Loss Against Malibu

Baseball

Bishop Diego's Will Goodwin lost a pitching duel with Malibu's Justin Truschke, 1-0, in a non-league baseball game on Wednesday in Malibu.

The game's only run came in the sixth on a triple by Trevor Simonian and a single by William Tramkin in the sixth inning.

The Cardinals (3-9) played some outstanding defense behind Goodwin. "Our infield played their best game of the year," coach Ralph Molina said. "Gabe Arteaga had some great plays at third and Matthew Pate played outstanding at shortstop. We turned two double plays and made some great decisions defensively.”

The Bishop Diego offense was held to four hits by Truschke.

The two teams play again on Friday at Bishop at 3:30 p.m.