Bishop Diego Suffers Cold-Shooting Night Against Thacher

Bishop Diego had a tough night shooting and dropped a 37-28 Frontier League girls basketball decision against Thacher on Saturday.
"We didn't necessarily have a bad quarter we just couldn't win any of the four quarters," Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich said. "We easily left 10 points out on the floor. The good thing is we didn't play very well but still had opportunities in the fourth quarter."
Natalie Whiting scored 10 points and Kylie Koeper scored nine for the Cardinals (7-10, 5-2).
