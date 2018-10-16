Wednesday, October 17 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego Suffers Heart-Breaking 5-Set Loss in Wild-Card Match

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 16, 2018 | 10:02 p.m.

Bishop Diego suffered  a tough five-set loss at Trinity Classical in a CIF-SS Division 8 wild-card volleyball match on Tuesday/ The scores were 12-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23,15-13.

"We had chances in the fourth set to close out the match but missed some key serves at the end," coach John Sener said. "The fifth set was a battle back and forth. This set could have have gone either way. With the score tied at 11-all, we had a couple of miss-hits and a strong side out by Trinity sealed the deal."

Lauren Holsted posted a double-double with 22 kills and 30 digs to end her career as a Cardinal.

Marynicole Ramirez was involved in almost every defense play tonight as she gathered up 40 digs. Makena Burgner and Mary Harris had strong matches with 12 kills a piece. 

"These kids left it all on the court tonight," Sener said. "Emotions were high as both teams played and fought for every point. I will miss these senior class. A few of them have been varsity starters since their freshman year."
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 