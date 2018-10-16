Bishop Diego Suffers Heart-Breaking 5-Set Loss in Wild-Card Match

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego suffered a tough five-set loss at Trinity Classical in a CIF-SS Division 8 wild-card volleyball match on Tuesday/ The scores were 12-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23,15-13.

"We had chances in the fourth set to close out the match but missed some key serves at the end," coach John Sener said. "The fifth set was a battle back and forth. This set could have have gone either way. With the score tied at 11-all, we had a couple of miss-hits and a strong side out by Trinity sealed the deal."

Lauren Holsted posted a double-double with 22 kills and 30 digs to end her career as a Cardinal.

Marynicole Ramirez was involved in almost every defense play tonight as she gathered up 40 digs. Makena Burgner and Mary Harris had strong matches with 12 kills a piece.

"These kids left it all on the court tonight," Sener said. "Emotions were high as both teams played and fought for every point. I will miss these senior class. A few of them have been varsity starters since their freshman year."

