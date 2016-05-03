Bishop Diego Sweeps Carpinteria, Wins TVL Title; Cate Players in TVL Tennis Finals

Prep Roundup

Bishop Diego wrapped up the Tri-Valley League boys volleyball title with a sweep against Carpinteria on Tuesday night. The scores were 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.

John Harris led the Cardinals with 15 kills and Luca Jordano added seven.

Bishop Diego finishes the regular season 17-6 overall and 13-1 in league. Bishop will learn its playoff draw on Friday.

Carpinteria (9-9, 7-7) was led by Mayerik Rodriguez with nine kills and setter Armando Soriano with 19 assists.

SOFTBALL

Santa Clara 11, Bishop Diego 4

The Saints erupted for seven runs in the third inning to build a 9-2 lead in the Frontier League game.

"We struggled at the beginning, but I am proud of the way we competed for the rest of the game," said Bishop coach John Ceriale.

The Cardinals had eight hits, with Sarah Leicht and Isabella Gregson each going 2 for 4. Gregson had a double.

BASEBALL

Malibu 4, Bishop Diego 1

Bishop Diego took a 1-0 into the fifth inning but Malibu tied the score off an error and took the lead on two hits.

The Sharks scored twice more in the sixth to secure the win.

Freshman Gabe Arteaga pitched a complete game for the Cardinals, giving up six hits while striking out four.

Izzy Reyes and Michael Soracco each doubled and had two hits. Arteaga had a single to score Soracco in the first inning.

The Cardinals fall to 4-18 and 1-8 in the TVL. The teams play again on Thursday at Bishop Diego.

TENNIS

Tri-Valley League Championships

Defending singles champion junior Kevin Ha of Cate will have a chance to defend his title on Thursday after posting two victories on Tuesday. He'll play Malibu's Henry Catanaro.

Cate's No. 1 doubles team of junior Christian Herman and sophomore Nicholas Hildebrandt advanced to the final as well. Herman is the doubles defending champion. The Rams face Malibu in the final.

Cate senior Michael Nettesheim and the doubles team of junior Mason Mackall and sophomore Joseph Thomassen will compete for third place.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.