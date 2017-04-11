Boys Volleyball
Bishop Diego Sweeps Foothill Tech Behind Huge Game From John Harris
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | April 11, 2017 | 9:38 p.m.
The Bishop Diego boys volleyball team swept Foothill Tech on Thursday 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Junior John Harris had an explosive performance, notching 20 kills on the night.
Jack Luckhurst contributed eight blocks as the Cardinals remained undefeated in league play, improving to 8-0 and 10-2-1 overall.
Bishop Diego takes on Laguna Blanca on Thursday.
