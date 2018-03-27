Bishop Diego Sweeps Nordhoff for 3rd Straight TVL Volleyball Win

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego won its third straight Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match, sweeping Nordhoff, 25-21, 25-12, 25-23, on Tuesday night in Ojai.

"Tonight was our first night having a complete lineup all season," Bishop coach Dillan Bennett said. "We played well and, despite Nordhoff's defense in the back court, we found a way to win.

John Harris pounded 12 kills on 18 attempts and added four aces to pace the Cardinals' attack. Jake Engel had 23 assists, was 5 for 5 on kills, had four digs and two aces.

Bishop improves to 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the TVL.

Bennett said the Cardinals are still working things out on the court.

"With the second half of the season on the horizon, we still have a lot of work to do before playoffs in a tough division," he said.

