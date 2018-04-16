Bishop Diego Sweeps Past Cate

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego used tough serving and the hitting of John Harris to sweep Cate 25-12, 25-17, 25-18, in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Tuesday at Cate.

"The hitting percentage of -0.011 was a reflection of how we struggled with serve receive passing which ultimately led to a weak attack, which Bishop took advantage in almost every instance," Cate coach Greg Novak said.

Jake Klentner added five kills for Bishop.

Freshman Theo Mack paced the Cate attack. He had a hitting percentage of .256 for the game.

"Though we were down, the team showed their passion for the game by always celebrating each point they won," Novak said. We also improved our score in every set which gave the team new energy for the second round of league play."



