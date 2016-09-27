Bishop Diego Sweeps Rival Fillmore

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team beat rival Fillmore in straight sets in a league matchup at Bishop Tuesday afternoon.
Strong play from middle blockers Tiana Maloney and Evie Coronado led the Cardinals all afternoon.
"When we can run the middle every thing else works for us," said Bishop coach John Sener.
Bishop's Lauren Holsted also had a big game with 14 kills and 12 digs.
With the win, Bishop improved to 3-9 on the season, and 2-3 in league play.
