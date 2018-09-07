Bishop Diego Sweeps Santa Clara in Frontier League VB Opener

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego got 18 kills and 28 digs from Lauren Holsted in a sweep of Santa Clara in a Frontier League girls volleyball opener on Thursday. The scores were 25-23, 25-11, 25-19.

"We stayed in system most of the night, allowing us to play consistent," said coach John Sener.

Marynicole Ramirez kept rallies alive for the Cardinals by picking up 44 digs.

"When Marynicole is focused she can own the back row," Sener raved.

Makenna Burgner added to the attack with nine kills.

The Cardinals are home Tuesday against Thacher.