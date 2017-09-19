Bishop Diego Sweeps Santa Paula

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team swept Santa Paula 25-17, 25-17, 25-6 at home on Tuesday.
Jordan Falconer led the Cardinals with seven kills and no errors, while Lauren Holsted turned in a strong performance as well with 14 kills on 24 attempts.
Sophomore Julia Gregson stepped up to fill in at libero and notched 13 digs and two aces.
Bishop Diego improves to 3-0 on the season and takes on rival Carpinteria on Thursday.
