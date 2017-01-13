Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego Takes Down Rival Carpinteria Behind Huge First Quarter

Luis Mendez puts up a layup in Bishop Diego's win over rival Carpinteria. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)
Luis Mendez puts up a layup in Bishop Diego’s win over rival Carpinteria. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 13, 2017 | 8:50 p.m.

In desperate need of a statement win, the Bishop Diego boys basketball team came out firing against Tri-Valley League rival Carpinteria in front of a packed Brick House on Friday night.

The Cardinals (8-7, 2-2) started the game on an 18-1 run and never looked back, taking a massive 29-8 lead into the start of the second quarter. The Warriors (9-8, 1-3) nearly matched Bishop Diego the rest of the way, but never narrowed the gap to less than 13.

"We came out flat on Wednesday [in a 44-41 loss at Santa Paula], and on Thursday we had a really good practice," said Bishop Diego head coach James Coronado. "The kids were looking forward to coming out strong against their rival."

Bishop Diego's Dylan Streett led all scorers with 16 points, all of which came in the first half, and was aided by fiery play from Will Goodwin, who scored 13 and played outstanding defense down under the hoop, and Luis Mendez, who scored nine. 

Bishop Diego's Will Goodwin fights to the rim to get up a shot. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)
Bishop Diego’s Will Goodwin fights to the rim to get up a shot. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)

"Luis Mendez and Will Goodwin set the tone," said Coronado. "They were a spark in the game for sure."

Facing a 29-5 deficit, Carpinteria chipped away at the Bishop lead behind scrappy play from Terrell Richardson and Alex Bermudez, who scored 11 and eight points respectively. Noah Nuno scored eight of his nine points in the second half for the Warriors.

"We have to be able to play a full thirty-two minutes," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales. "When we do that we will be successful." 

Bishop Diego hosts Nordhoff on January 20 in another Tri-Valley League matchup, this time with the momentum on their side.

"It's huge," Coronado said of the impact of this win on his team. "Our guys have been working hard all season, and the hard work paid off."

Carpinteria looks to bounce back in a home matchup with Malibu on Monday.

Carpinteria's Mike Garibay launches a shot contested by Will Goodwin (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)
Carpinteria’s Mike Garibay launches a shot contested by Will Goodwin (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)
