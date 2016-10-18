Bishop Diego Takes Down Santa Clara

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team took down Frontier League rival Santa Clara Tuesday afternoon at home, 15-3.

In doubles, Josie Huang and Angie Garcia played No. 1 and finished swept, winning every game. Maruko Wan and Cassie Meng played No. 2 and also swept, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0. Monica Carranza and Claira Sanborn played No. 3 and finished 2-1, 7-5, 0-6, 6-0.

In singles, No. 1 Ellee Braniff swept without losing a game.

"Braniff continues to look strong on the court," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman. "She is really working her strategy and coming up a winner on tough points."

With the win, the Cardinals improved to 2-9 (2-8 Frontier League) on the season, and plays Santa Paula on Thursday.

