Bishop Diego Takes No. 1 Ranking Into Rivalry Game With Carpinteria

Bishop Diego holds on to the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section football polls for the third straight week.
The Cardinals improved to 5-0 with their fourth straight road win, a 35-20 decision over San Diego Section small schools power Santa Fe Christian. They celebrate Homecoming this Friday against rival Carpinteria at La Playa Stadum.
In Division 10, Dos Pueblos leaped over Santa Ynez. The Chargers (4-1) are sixth and the Pirates are seventh. DP hosts Hueneme, No. 8 in Division 13, on Thursday night.
Lompoc remains No. 2 in Division 3, and Pioneer Valley cracked the top 10 in Division 8, coming in at No. 10.
CIF-SS DIVISION FOOTBALL RANKINGS
DIVISION 3
1. Charter Oak
2. Lompoc
3. Westlake
4. Citrus Hill
5. Sierra Canyon
6. St. Francis
7. Newbury Park
8. Villa Park
9. Palos Verdes
10. Rancho Verde
Others: Camarillo, Oak Hills
DIVISION 5
1. Paraclete
2. Lawndale
3. Yucaipa
4. Paloma Valley
5. Paramount
6. Moorpark
7. Harvard Westlake
8. Chaparrel
9. Los Altos
10. St. Joseph
DIVISION 6
1. Bishop Diego
2. Crescenta Valley
3. Oxnard
4. Golden Valley
5. Elsinore
6. San Marino
7. Summit
8. Mira Costa
9. Fountain Valley
10. St. Paul
Others: Sonora, Canyon/CC
DIVISION 8
1. Rio Mesa
2. Silverado
3. Antelope Valley
4. Valley Christian
5. Grace Brethren
6. Citrus Valley
7. Sunny Hills
8. Northview
9. Notre Dame/Riverside
10. Pioneer Valley
Others: Kaiser, Millikan
DIVISION 10
1. Pacifica / Garden Grove
2. Quartz Hill
3. Apple Valley
4. Gahr
5. Valley View
6. Dos Pueblos
7. Santa Ynez
8. Arlington
9. Alta Loma
10. Grand Terrace
Others: Brentwood, University
DIVISION 13
1. Orange
2. Yucca Valley
3. La Quinta/Westminster
4. Knight
5. Silver Valley
6. Santa Clarita Christian
7. Ocean View
8. Hueneme
9. Nogales
10. Campbell Hall.
Others: Rio Hondo Prep, Century, Glenn.
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Division 1
1. Faith Baptist
2. Orcutt Academy
3. Villanova Prep
4. Mojave
5. Chadwick
6. Upland Christian
7. Cate
8. Mission Prep
9. Sage Hill
10. Windward
Others: ACE, Flintridge Prep, Thacher, Calvary Chapel-Downey
Division 2
1. Hesperia Christian
2. Lancaster Baptist
3. Bloomington Christian
4. Laguna Blanca
5. California Lutheran
6. Joshua Springs
7. Rolling Hills Prep
8. Desert Christian Academy
9. Trona
10. Univ. Careers/Education
Others: Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Baptist-LaVerne, Cuyama Valley.