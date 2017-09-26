Bishop Diego Takes No. 1 Ranking Into Rivalry Game With Carpinteria

Football

Lompoc remains No. 2 in Division 3, and Pioneer Valley cracked the top 10 in Division 8, coming in at No. 10.

In Division 10, Dos Pueblos leaped over Santa Ynez. The Chargers (4-1) are sixth and the Pirates are seventh. DP hosts Hueneme, No. 8 in Division 13, on Thursday night.

The Cardinals improved to 5-0 with their fourth straight road win, a 35-20 decision over San Diego Section small schools power Santa Fe Christian. They celebrate Homecoming this Friday against rival Carpinteria at La Playa Stadum.

Bishop Diego holds on to the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section football polls for the third straight week.

