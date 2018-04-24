Bishop Diego Tallies 18 Runs in Romp of Valley Christian

Softball

In another high-scoring contest on Tuesday, Bishop Diego softball brought home an 18-6 run from Valley Christian Academy.

A 9-1 scoring burst in the first inning fueled the victory for the Royals. They took home a mercy win after breaking double-digit runs in the fourth.

Kara Murray went 2-3 with a double and Julia Gregson had a double and a triple on the same hitting performance.

Miranda Alvarez also went 2-3, while Sydney Naour and Evie Pazos hit 1-2.

Bishop visits Grace Brethren tomorrow.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.