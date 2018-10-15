Bishop Diego Tennis Breaks Into Win Column

Tennis

Bishop Diego won its first girls tennis match of the season, beating Santa Clara, 11-7, in the Frontier League.

No. 1 Helena Insua swept three sets without losing a game and No. 2 singles player Taylor Woodward lost just two games in sweeping her sets.

In doubles, No. 1 Kate Benzian and Maruko Wan finished 3-0 with 6-1, 6-0, 6-2 scores.

"This was the team's first appearance this year and they looked strong," coach Natlee Hapeman said. "Kate has a down-the-line shot that is untouchable. Benzian and Wan closed the middle and were able to bring it home today."

At No. 2, Monica Carranza and Lilly Sepulveda finished 2-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1.

"Monica and Lilly are really working together well. They worked hard on communication and it really paid off today," said Hapeman.

The Cardindals (1-6, 1-5 in league) play next on Thursday against Villanova at Pershing Park.

