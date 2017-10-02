Bishop Diego Tennis Dominates Santa Clara in Singles

Tennis

Helena Insua and Elle Braniff didn't lose a game in sweeping their singles sets, leading the Bishop Diego girls tennis team to a 13-5 win over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match on Monday.

Kate Benzian, who usually plays doubles, went 3-0 in singles and lost just one game.

In doubles, No.2 Mika Kross and Claira Sanborn won 3-0 in their first time playing double together.

The Cardinals (3-4) play at Nordhoff on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.