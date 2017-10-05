Bishop Diego Tennis Falls Against St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Bishop Diego dropped an 11-7 decision against St. Bonaventure in a Frontier League girls tennis match on Thursday.

The Cardinals (3-6 in league and overall) won five sets in singles, with No. 1 Helena Insua winning three without losing a game and Ellee Braniff taking two sets.

"Ellee has really been placing her shots well," said coach Natlee Hapeman.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward went 2-1.

Bishop Diego's next match is against Fillmore at home on Tuesday.

