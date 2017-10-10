Bishop Diego Throttles Fillmore on Senior Night

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team defeated Frontier League opponent Fillmore 15-3 on Tuesday at home for senior night.

Helena Insua continued her strong season by sweeping three sets without dropping a game. Senior Elle Braniff did the same.

In doubles, the teams of Taylor Woodard and Kate Benzian and Monica Carranza and Maruko Wan each swept their three matches.

Senior Clara Sanborne played and won one set 6-4 despite suffering an illness.

"It was a team effort today," explained Bishop Diego head coach Natlee Hapeman. "All the girls played well bringing home the win on Senior night. I could not have been more pleased with the effort that was displayed today."

Bishop Diego takes on Villanova on Tuesday in their next game action.

