Bishop Diego Thumps Thacher to Take Over Frontier League Lead

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego boys soccer took sole possession of first place in the Frontier League with a 5-0 rout of Thacher.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in league and 6-3 overall. Thacher is 2-1 and 3-3-1.

Alec Marchand got the Cardinals on the board in the 31st minute when he pounced on the rebound from his own shot.

Jack Luckhurst made it 2-0 before halftime.

Daniel Giannini's header of an Adam Luckhurst corner kick gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

"After missing six weeks with a serious knee sprain, Daniel has been a massive contributor defensively in the last two games," said coach Mick Luckhurst.

Jack Luckhurst scored his second goal on a penalty kick after his brother, Michael, was brought down in the box.

A Thacher own goal made it 5-0.

“The boys have worked very hard and I am excited for them to see the results of these efforts," coach Luckhurst said. "The team goal is to be playing our best soccer during our last game of the season. We have still have of areas to improve in.

"I told the boys and coaching staff to enjoy this win but to arrive at practice with two things they can improve on.”

