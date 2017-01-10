Bishop Diego Tightens Defense in 2nd Half to Beat Nordhoff

Girls Basketball

Balanced scoring and tighter defense in the second half led Bishop Diego to a 36-32 win over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball game on Tuesday night.

Six Cardinals scored five or more points, led by Kylie Koeper's nine points.

Bishop was trailing 18-14 in the first half but outscored the Rangers 12-4 in the third quarter.

"We tightened our defense in the second half and got some great inspirational play from freshman Ariana Morones," coach Jeff Burich said. "She scored four points in the last two minutes of the third quarter with a steal and a layup and an offensive put back. Natalie Whiting did a great job driving to the basket as well."

Veronica Morones, Ariana's older sister, made a big basket in the fourth quarter and Kara Murray made a free throw in the last minute to give the Cardinals a four-point cushion.

Bishop improves to 5-8 overall and 3-0 in league. The Cardinals play at Grace Brethren on Thursday at 7 p.m.

