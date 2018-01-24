Bishop Diego to Celebrate CIF State Football Championship on Sunday

Bishop Diego is hosting a public celebration for its championship football team on Sunday at the school.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a barbecue, hosted by the Cardinal Club. It will be followed by a ceremony in the Brick House gymnasium.

The Cardinals made program and county football history this season. They won their first CIF-Southern Section title and became the first football team in Santa Barbara County to capture a So Cal Regional Title and State Championship.

The celebration event was originally scheduled several weeks ago but was postponed due to the Thomas Fire and the devastating mudslides and flooding that took place in Montecito.

There is no cost to attend the event.

