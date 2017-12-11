Bishop Diego to Play State Championship Football Game at Cal Lutheran

Football

Bishop Diego will return to Cal Lutheran’s William Rolland Stadium to play for the CIF Division 3AA State Football Championship against Redding-Shasta on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Mike Cano, Bishop’s assistant athletic director, announced Monday morning that the game will be played at the stadium in Thousand Oaks.

“We are so grateful to the administration and staff at Cal Lutheran in their ability to host us and the State Championship,” Cano said in an email.

The poor air quality in Santa Barbara due to the massive Thomas Fire necessitated the move.

Bishop Diego had been designated the home team by the State CIF when the state playoff pairings were announced.

Both Bishop and Shasta will be playing in their first State Championship game.

In last Saturday’s regional finals, Bishop defeated Quartz Hill, 41-7, at William Rolland Stadium while Shasta beat Marin Catholic, 40-27, at its home stadium.

Shasta is 12-1 and champion of the CIF Northern Section. Its lone loss came against Damonte Ranch of Reno, Nev., (55-41) back on Sept. 29.

The Wolves have a potent running attack, led by a pair of 2,000-yard rushers, Vincent Smith and Seth Park. They average more than 400 yards on the ground.

Bishop Diego enters the game with a 14-1 record. The champions of CIF-Southern Section Division 6 have won five straight games since losing to Grace Brethren, 31-24, in overtime in the Tri-Valley League championship game.

Grace is playing Mountain View-St. Francis for the 2AA State Championship in Sacramento.

The state championship games from Division 3AA to 6A are being played a home sites. The Open, 1AA, 1A, 2AA and 2A Division title games are at Sacramento State on Friday and Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.