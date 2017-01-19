Bishop Diego Turns Game Around in Second Half

Girls Basketball

Ann Bentajado scored six straight points to ignite a 21-2 run and power the Bishop Diego girls basketball team to a 37-19 win over Malibu in a Frontier League game on Thursday.

The Cardinals struggled in the first half as they trailed 13-10 at halftime.

"We started moving the ball on offense in the second half and picked up our defensive intensity," said coach Jeff Burich. "Once we started moving and cutting in offense our defense then picked up and we got to more loose balls."

Kylie Koeper and Bentajado each scored eight points, Ariana Morones made several steals and Ariana Rivera did a good job playing defense and running the point on offense in the fourth quarter, said Burich.

Bishop Diego is 7-9 overall and 5-1 in league. The Cardinals play at Thacher on Saturday.

