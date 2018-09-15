Bishop Diego Turns in Complete-Game Performance, Beats Golden Valley

Football

Bishop Diego put together its best four quarters of football of the season and beat Golden Valley, 28-14, on Friday night at Canyon High in a rematch of last year's CIF-SS Division 6 championship game.

The Cardinals shut out the Grizzlies in the second half and got touchdowns from Isaia Morones on a 28-yard pass from quarterback Jake Engel and a 61-yard burst from Adrian Soracco to break a 14-14 halftime tie.

Linebacker Matthew Bribiesca led a solid defensive effort by the Cardinals, recording three sacks.

Bishop (3-2) scored on its first possession of the game, with Soracco capping a 65-yard drive with a 4-yard run. Jack Luckhurst kicked the PAT.

Golden Valley (1-4) answered with a 24-yard pass from quarterback Zach Chevalier to Johnathan Kaelin to even the score.

Bishop quarterback Jake Engel outran the Grizzlies' defense for a 50-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals back into the lead at 3:52 of the second quarter.

Kaelin tied the score for Golden Valley on a 14-yard run with 36 seconds left in the first half.

The second half belonged to the Cardinals.

Bishop travels next Friday to San Juan Capistrano to face St. Margaret's.