Bishop Diego Uses Big 4th Quarter to Pull Away from Nordhoff

Boys Basketball

Edgar Perez knocked down a pair of three-pointers to spark a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, allowing Bishop Diego to pull away for a 60-40 Tri-Valley League boys basketball win against Nordhoff on Wednesday.

Andrew Ziehl scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals, Dylan Streett added 10 and Luis Mendez chipped in nine.

Coach James Coronado said Streett demonstrated great leadership in the game.

“Dylan did a great job of staying mentally tough and focused, playing through a lot of contact," coach James Coronado said. " He can get to the basket on almost anyone who guards him, so tonight I felt the only way they could stop him was to play rough. I thought he did a great job of not letting that get to him, and he continued to do his thing, which was big for us."

Bishop Diego hosts Santa Clara on Friday.

