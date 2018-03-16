Bishop Diego Varies Attack in 4-Set Win Against Laguna Blanca

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego bounced back from a first-set loss against Laguna Blanca and won the next three to take the non-league boys volleyball match on Friday at the Brick House Gym. The scores were 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.

John Harris pounded 26 kills and hit .410 to power the Cardinals. Luke Klentner had seven kills on a .667 hitting percentage.

"Great match tonight with a ton of high energy," Bishop coach Dillan Bennett said. "It was great to see the boys step up against a tough opponent. Laguna has great ball control, and they extended a lot of rallies that are normally over a lot sooner for us."

Bishop controlled play at the net.



"We worked really hard on our positioning on offense and blocking this week in practice, and we were exceptional in both of those areas tonight," said Bennett. Our serving is continuing to improve, and that will serve as a strength for us this year."

Bennett liked how Harris mixed up his attacks



"His offensive repertoire is growing, and he’s learning that he can score with a variety of shots," Bennett said. "I would say about half of his kills tonight were finesse shots, which will keep his shoulder fresh longer in the match and overall this season."

While Harris was the primary attacker, Bennett said setter Jake Engel was able to create good offensive matchups for other hitters.



"I was very pleased with how he spread the ball around and got other hitters involved like Luke, Chris (Mesipam), Shea (Romero, and Connor (Trost)." said Bennett.

Laguna Blanca (4-4) was led by Sam Stegall with 11 kills.



Bishop Diego even its record to 4-4 overall. The Cardinals play against a strong Foothill Tech team on Tuesday.

