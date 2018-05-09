Bishop Diego Varsity Baseball Shuts Out Santa Clara in 5-0 Game

Will Goodwin (6-1) earned his 6th win of the season with a 5-0 game, shutting out the Santa Clara Saints in Tuesday's away contest that clinched the Frontier League title for the Cards (14-6 and 9-0).

Goodwin had his change up working again and kept the Saints off balance all game. He wasn't overpowering Tuesday but got ahead of hitters early and often (17-24).

Our defense was solid on the day which allowed Goodwin to go the distance and get the teams 8th shutout of the year.

Gabe Arteaga helped get an early lead by hitting his 1st home run of the season over the left field fence.

With the prevailing winds always blowing in from left, I told the guys not to lift the ball to left, because no ball is leaving that way today.

Of course Gabe goes deep to left in the first — that's baseball. That two-run homer was just one of Arteaga's hits on the day.

His other hit was a double which scored Hamilton Finefrock, he would later score on Goodwin's sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Arteaga scored our 5th run in the 7th after being hit by a pitch to get aboard.

The Cards are back in action Thursday at home 3:30 vs Santa Clara which will close out the regular season.