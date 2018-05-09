Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:36 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Bishop Diego Varsity Baseball Shuts Out Santa Clara in 5-0 Game

By Nick Katzenstein | May 9, 2018 | 4:06 p.m.

Will Goodwin (6-1) earned his 6th win of the season with a 5-0 game, shutting out the Santa Clara Saints in Tuesday's away contest that clinched the Frontier League title for the Cards (14-6 and 9-0).

Goodwin had his change up working again and kept the Saints off balance all game. He wasn't overpowering Tuesday but got ahead of hitters early and often (17-24).

Our defense was solid on the day which allowed Goodwin to go the distance and get the teams 8th shutout of the year. 

Gabe Arteaga helped get an early lead by hitting his 1st home run of the season over the left field fence.

With the prevailing winds always blowing in from left, I told the guys not to lift the ball to left, because no ball is leaving that way today.

Of course Gabe goes deep to left in the first — that's baseball. That two-run homer was just one of Arteaga's hits on the day.

His other hit was a double which scored Hamilton Finefrock, he would later score on Goodwin's sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Arteaga scored our 5th run in the 7th after being hit by a pitch to get aboard. 

The Cards are back in action Thursday at home 3:30 vs Santa Clara which will close out the regular season.  

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 