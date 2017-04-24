Bishop Diego VB Rolls; Dos Pueblos Tennis Romps; Carpintera VB Swept

Prep Roundup

Bishop Diego took a step closer to the Tri-Valley League boys volleyball title with a sweep of Cate, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9, on Monday.

The Cardinals improve to 9-0 in league (12-2-1 overall), with three matches remaining. Cate fell to 4-7.

Mike Agnoli led Bishop Diego with seven blocks and Jake Klentner with six kills.

Freshman Theo Mack played libero and outside hitter for the Rams. His passing average was 2.79 (out of 3.00) and had six kills.

Carpinteria Swept by Foothill Tech

Pablo Ortega put away 12 kills, had six digs and two blocks for the Warriors in a 26-16, 25-17, 25-18 loss to Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League match.

Freshman setter Travis Mead finished with 19 assists and defensive specialist Angel Orozco picked up 13 digs.

Carpintera is 12-5 and 8-5 in league.



Dos Pueblos Tennis Whips Santa Ynez

​The Chargers coped with windy conditions at Santa Ynez and won the non-league match, 16-2, on Monday.

"Patience in the wind was the key," said DP coach Liz Frech.

Mason Dochterman, Chris Lane, and Dyllan Huynh took two sets each in singles and the Chargers swept the doubles.

DP (10-6 overall) puts its 6-1 Channel League record on the line Tuesday with a home match against Santa Barbara.



