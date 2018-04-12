Bishop Diego Volleyball Finds a Way to Get Past Fillmore

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego recovered from a first-set loss and beat Fillmore in four sets in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Thursday. The scores wre 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.

John Harris led the way with 21 kills, nine digs and six service aces. Luke Klentner had 10 kills, two aces and a block solo, and Matthew Schaeman picked up nine digs.

Coach Dillan Bennett said it was his team's best performance but it got the job done and improed to 5-1 in league and 7-5 overall.

"Not a pretty match by us tonight, but we found a way to grind it out," Bennett said. "Fillmore came out with more fire than us and, despite our best passing night, we could not find the court attacking the ball. We have a lot of getting better to do before our next few matches."