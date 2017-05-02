Boys Volleyball
Bishop Diego Volleyball Goes 14-0 in League Play
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 2, 2017 | 8:03 p.m.
Bishop Diego completed an undefeated boys volleyball season in the Frontier League with a sweep of Fillmore. The scores were 25-11, 25-11, 25-16.
Bishop finished 14-0 in league and is 17-3-1 overall. The Cardinals will learn their CIF playoff draw on Friday.
Austin Bohnett led Bishop with 13 kills and Jake Klentner added 10 kills.
