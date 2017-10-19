Bishop Diego Volleyball Loses to Malibu in Frontier League Showdown

Girls Volleyball

In a battle for first place in the Frontier League, Bishop Diego's girls volleyball team fell to Malibu in four sets on Thursday night. The scores were 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21.

The Cardinals are 9-2 and in second place in league while Malibu is 11-0.

"We played some of the best volleyball of the season," Bishop coach John Sener said.

Junior Marynicole Ramirez had a solid game in the back row, picking up 23 digs. Junior outside hitter Flor Bustos had 10 digs.

Lauren Holsted led the Cardinals' offense with 11 kills and middle blocker Jordan Falconer added five kills and three blocks. Makena Burgner played an all-around solid game, putting up six digs and five kills.

Bishop finishes the regular season Monday at home against Fillmore.

