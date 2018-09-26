Bishop Diego Volleyball Rolls Past Santa Clara

Girls Volleyball

Lauren Holsted recorded a double-double of 14 kills and 22 digs, leading the Bishop Diego girls volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

Makena Burgner and Mary Harris added to the attack with nine kills apiece.

Setter Alina Urzua spread the ball around and finished with 39 assists.

Coach John Sener praised the effort of Julia Gregson. "She really stepped up her game tonight in the backcourt," he said.

Taylor Pate and Haley Hoidel came off the bench and helped close out the second and third sets.

The Cardinals host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.