Bishop Diego Volleyball Sweeps Malibu for 10th League Win

Bishop Diego bounced back from its loss to Foothill Tech by sweeping Malibu, 25-17, 25-13, 27-25, in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Thursday.
The Cardinals improve to 10-2 in league and 12-6 overall heading into their senior night game Monday against Santa Clara.
John Harris hammered 21 kills on 38 swings for a .395 average. Luke Klentner had four kills and Connor Trost had three. Matthew Schaeman led the defense with 19 digs, Jake Engel had 15.
