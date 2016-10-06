Bishop Diego Volleyball Sweeps Providence

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team played inspired Thursday afternoon with Homecoming festivities on their minds.

Consistent play from all around was enough to propel the Cardinals past Providence 25-8, 25-15, 25-10.

"I was happy with the way the girls stepped up and stayed in the match," said Bishop coach John Sener.

Senior setter Lily Dallow finished all three sets for the Cardinals.

With the win, Bishop improved to 5-9 on the season, with a 4-3 record in league play. The Cardinals host Santa Paula next Tuesday.

