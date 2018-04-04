Bishop Diego Volleyball Sweeps Thacher

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team started league play in strong fashion, sweeping the Horned Frogs of Thacher in three sets on Thursday.

Cardinals head coach John Sener credited the victory to his whole team, praising the back row passing of Marynicole Ramirez, Flor Bustos and Anna Coronado, in addition to the offensive play of Taylor Pate and Mary Harris. Middles Tiana Molony and Jordan Falconer both hit over .300 for the match.

"We played in system and took care of the ball all night," said Sener.

The Cardinals travel south on Tuesday to continue league play against Santa Clara.

