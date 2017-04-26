Bishop Diego Volleyball Wins 12th Straight League Match

Dylan Skarston had 10 kills, and Bishop Diego's boys volleyball rolled to its 12th straight win in Frontier League play with a sweep of Santa Clara. The scores were 25-7, 25-8, 25-20.
Coach Brett McGarry praised the passing and defense of Bryan De Mesa.
The Cardinals have two remaining matches against Malibu and Fillmore. They are 12-0 in league and 15-3-1.
