Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:32 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Bishop Diego Wins 10-inning Baseball Thriller in TVL Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 16, 2016 | 8:18 p.m.

Michael Soracco scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Bishop Diego to a 7-6 win over Nordhoff in the Tri-Valley League baseball opener on Wednesday at the Bishop Diamond.

Soracco led off the inning with his third hit of the game, went to second on a single by Matt Selman, reached third on a passed ball and came home on a two-out wild pitch.

“It was a great win for us, and especially a great way to kick off league play”, said Bishop coach Ralph Molina, whose team battled back after giving up four runs in the first inning. “I was proud of our guys as they settled down after that rough first inning. They competed and found a way to win."

Bishop got three runs back in the second inning before the Rangers scored twomore in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.

The Cardinals came back with two in the fifth inning and tied the score in the bottom of the seventh. Will Goodwin reached base on a fielder's choice, stole second and went to third on a balk. Dylan Streett drew a walk and then took off for second to force a run down. Goodwin broke for home and beat the throw to tie the game at 6-6.

Goodwin pitched 8 innings, giving up up 6 runs, three earned, with four strikeouts. Freshman Gabe Arteaga, came in the 9th and pitched two shutout and hitless innings.

"Goodwin didn’t have his best stuff today but he kept us close, and Gabe Arteaga was magnificent in those last two innings to get his first varsity win," said Molina.

Senior Ben Gunther went 4-5 on the day for the Cardinals.

Both teams play again on Friday at Nordhoff.

Nordhoff… 400 200 000 0  —  6  14   3

Bishop Diego…030 020 100 1  — 7  11  3

Yates, Mahler (5), Johnson (5), Pilkington (7) and Wall; Goodwin, Arteaga (9) and Reyes

W-Arteaga 1-0;  L-Pilkington.   

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 