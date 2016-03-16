Bishop Diego Wins 10-inning Baseball Thriller in TVL Opener

Baseball

Michael Soracco scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Bishop Diego to a 7-6 win over Nordhoff in the Tri-Valley League baseball opener on Wednesday at the Bishop Diamond.

Soracco led off the inning with his third hit of the game, went to second on a single by Matt Selman, reached third on a passed ball and came home on a two-out wild pitch.

“It was a great win for us, and especially a great way to kick off league play”, said Bishop coach Ralph Molina, whose team battled back after giving up four runs in the first inning. “I was proud of our guys as they settled down after that rough first inning. They competed and found a way to win."

Bishop got three runs back in the second inning before the Rangers scored twomore in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.

The Cardinals came back with two in the fifth inning and tied the score in the bottom of the seventh. Will Goodwin reached base on a fielder's choice, stole second and went to third on a balk. Dylan Streett drew a walk and then took off for second to force a run down. Goodwin broke for home and beat the throw to tie the game at 6-6.

Goodwin pitched 8 innings, giving up up 6 runs, three earned, with four strikeouts. Freshman Gabe Arteaga, came in the 9th and pitched two shutout and hitless innings.

"Goodwin didn’t have his best stuff today but he kept us close, and Gabe Arteaga was magnificent in those last two innings to get his first varsity win," said Molina.

Senior Ben Gunther went 4-5 on the day for the Cardinals.

Both teams play again on Friday at Nordhoff.

Nordhoff… 400 200 000 0 — 6 14 3

Bishop Diego…030 020 100 1 — 7 11 3

Yates, Mahler (5), Johnson (5), Pilkington (7) and Wall; Goodwin, Arteaga (9) and Reyes

W-Arteaga 1-0; L-Pilkington.

