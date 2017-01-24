Bishop Diego Wins Key TVL Basketball Game at Malibu

Boys Basketball

Mitch Cota scored 23 points, Nick Martel added 15, and Bishop Diego moved into a tie for second place in the Tri-Valley League with a 57-55 overtime boys basketball win at Malibu on Monday.

Cota knocked down four three-pointers, and the Cardinals needed all of them to overcome a 29-point performance by Malibu's Cade Mcmillin. Mcmillin had a three-point shot to win the game in overtime but it wouldn't drop.

"This was a tough, hard-fought game where I don't feel we played our best but we stuck to it and came out on top," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "Sometimes when our shooting isn't there for us, we have to find other ways to make plays and I felt we took a huge step forward tonight in that respect. We found a way to win this game, and I couldn't be more proud of our guys."

Bishop Diego got a solid game from Luis Mendez. He contributed five points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.

The result moves Bishop to 4-2 in league, tying it with Malibu. St. Bonaventure is in first place at 6-0. The Cardinals play at Santa Clara (3-3) on Wednesday and host Malibu on Friday.

