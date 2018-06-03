Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:01 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego Wins to Set Up Showdown for First in Tri-Valley League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2018 | 10:54 p.m.

Bishop Diego set up a first-place showdown with St. Bonaventure by beating Santa Paula, 56-43, on Wednesday night in a Tri-Valley League boys baskeball game at the Brick House Gym.

Dylan Streett scored 19 points and Will Goodwin 14, including for three-pointers, to lead Bishop.

Bishop Diego's long-distance shooting helped it pull away in the fourth quarter.

"I felt we weren’t engaged as much as we should have been, but we turned it on when we needed to," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "Any league win is a good win. Our guys have been pushing hard these last two weeks and we still got some work to do, but I feel we are ready to make a good run. I like where we are at as a team.”

Bishop Diego, 6-1 in league and 7-5 overall, hosts St. Bonaventure (8-0 in the TVL) on Thursday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 