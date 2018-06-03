Bishop Diego Wins to Set Up Showdown for First in Tri-Valley League

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego set up a first-place showdown with St. Bonaventure by beating Santa Paula, 56-43, on Wednesday night in a Tri-Valley League boys baskeball game at the Brick House Gym.

Dylan Streett scored 19 points and Will Goodwin 14, including for three-pointers, to lead Bishop.

Bishop Diego's long-distance shooting helped it pull away in the fourth quarter.

"I felt we weren’t engaged as much as we should have been, but we turned it on when we needed to," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "Any league win is a good win. Our guys have been pushing hard these last two weeks and we still got some work to do, but I feel we are ready to make a good run. I like where we are at as a team.”

Bishop Diego, 6-1 in league and 7-5 overall, hosts St. Bonaventure (8-0 in the TVL) on Thursday.

