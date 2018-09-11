Bishop Diego Works Hard to Get Past Thacher in 3 Sets

Girls Volleyball

Sammy Mendoza provided some punch in the middle with five kills and two blocks to help Bishop Diego beat Thacher, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 in a Frontier League girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

"Thacher gave us everyghing we could handle tonight," said Bishop coach John Sener.

Lauren Holsted played a key defensive role, picking up 20 digs. She also served three aces. Mary Harris added four kills and provided a lot of hustle from the opposite hitting spot, said Sener.

Freshman setter Alina Urzua dished out 30 assists "and is starting to settle in and make some good setting choices," said Sener.

The Cardinals next play Cate on Thursday at the Brick House Gym.

