Football

Bishop Diego Works Overtime for First League; Playoff Hopes Improve

Adrian Soracco Click to view larger
Adrian Soracco rushed for four touchdowns and 207 yards for Bishop Diego. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 26, 2018 | 10:44 p.m.

Bishop Diego knew it was going to be a tough winning football games in the Camino League. 

Even facing a winless Thousand Oaks team, the Cardinals had their hands full in the regular season finale. 

But running back Adrian Soracco and the defense came through in the clutch to give Bishop a dramatic 30-24 victory in overtime on Friday night.

Soracco scored the winning touchdown on a 12-yard run and the Cardinals stopped Thousand Oaks and its talented quarterback Dylan Cain on their possession in overtime to claim their first victory in the league. 

The win gives Bishop (4-6, 1-3) a good shot at making the CIF Division 4 playoffs. There are 19 teams in the division  and 16 playoff spots. 

While its record is under .500, Bishop’s strength of schedule combined with the victory enhances its chances at receiving an at-large berth on Saturday.

The playoff pairings will be released on Sunday.

Soracco, a key member of last year’s CIF-SS and State Championship team, put the Cardinals on his back to win Friday’s game. He rushed for 207 yards on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns, including a 95-yard burst in the second quarter that gave the Cardinals a 7-3 lead.

Soracco’s other scoring runs covered 34, 3 and 12 yards in overtime

The Cardinals needed Soracco’s performance to combat the stellar effort of Thousand Oaks quarterback Dylan Cain. He passed for 332 yards and two scores and ran for a 34-yard TD.

Cain connected with Andrew Berg for an 80-yard pass play to give the Lancers a 10-7 led at 10:39 of the second quarter.

Jack Luckhurst tied the score on a 23-yard field goal and Soracco scored on a 3-yard run to put Bishop up 17-10 at halftime.

The Lancers were driving in the third quarter but Chris Mesipam derailed the drive with an interception.

In the fourth quarter, Cain scrambled all over the field and broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 17-17 with 7:28 left in the game.

Bishop Diego responded with a drove, capped by a 5-yard Soracco run to put the Cardinals back on top 24-17 with 2:47 to go.

Cain led the Lancers right back and made a huge play to tie the score with 1:18 to go. He scrambled, rolled to his right and fired a pass into the end zone that was caught by Collin Ledford. Jao Lopez’s PAT tied the score at 24-24.

The game went into overtime. Thousand Oaks won the toss and elected to defend first.

On second and 11 from the 12, Soracco took the handoff from quarterback Jake Engel, rolled right and beat T.O. defenders to the end zone. The PAT was blocked, leaving the Cardinals up by six, 30-24.

The Bishop defense held the Lancers without a first down. On fourth and 3 from the 18, Cain tried to hit Ryan Vasquez for a first down but the ball fell short and Bishop escaped with the thrilling win.

