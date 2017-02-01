Bishop Diego’s Ashton Borgeson, Jack Luckhurst Earn All-State Football Honors

Two Bishop Diego football underclassmen have received All-State honors from Cal-Hi Sports.

Sophomore punter Jack Luckhurst was named to the first-team All-State Sophomore Squad and earned second-team honors on the All-State Small Schools Division team.

Linebacker Ashton Borgeson made the All-State Junior Class third-team defense.

The school-class teams include players from all divisions -- large, medium and small.

Borgeson led Bishop Diego's defense with 138 tackles, including 84 solos. Luckhurst averaged an impressive 48.3 yards on punts, with a long of 62.

Other area football players honored by Cal-Hi Sports include Lompoc junior Toa Taua and sophomores Julian Araujo of Lompoc and Nathan Halsell of St. Joseph. Taua was picked as a first-team multi-purpose player on the All-State Junior team. Araujo was named first-team kicker and Halsell second-team kicker on the Sophomore squad.

