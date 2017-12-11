Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:42 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego’s Ashton Borgeson, John Harris Named Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 11, 2017 | 1:41 p.m.

Ashton Borgeson and John Harris of the Bishop Diego football team and Ryann Neushul of the Dos Pueblos girls water polo team have been named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

Ashton Borgeson, Bishop Diego football.
John Harris, Bishop Diego football. Click to view larger
Borgeson and Harris led Bishop Diego to a 41-7 victory over Quartz Hill in the CIF State Division 3AA Regional Championship game last Saturday at Cal Lutheran. The win puts the Cardinals in the State Championship against Shasta of Redding on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Borgeson, a senior middle linebacker, was instrumental in the Cardinals be able to contain of Quartz Hills’ athletic quarterback Matthew Tago. Borgeson had eight solo tackles, six assists, two tackles for loss and broke up two passes.

Ryann Neushul, Dos Pueblos water polo Click to view larger
Harris, a senior running back, tore up Quartz Hill’s defense for 202 yards rushing on just 12 carries.  He scored four touchdowns, including runs of 60 and 91 yards. On the 91-yard dash, he stiff-armed a chasing defender and spun out of tackle before reaching the end zone. He also played defensive end early in the game and recorded two sacks.

Neushul powered Dos Pueblos to the championship of the Villa Park Tournament.

The Stanford-bound water polo standout poured a combined 12 goals in wins over La Jolla’s The Bishop’s School and Huntington Beach, tallied five goals and recorded a whopping eight steals in a 9-5 semifinal victory over Orange Lutheran and scored a goal and played a solid all-around game in an impressive 9-4 triumph over Los Alamitos in the final.

The honorable mention choices for the award include Isaiah Veal (Bishop Diego football), Ryan Godges (San Marcos basketball), Leland King II (UCSB basketball), Lauren Tsuneishi (Westmont basketball).

The Athletic Round Table press luncheon was cancelled Monday due to area schools being closed because of the Thomas Fire. The next luncheon will be Jan. 8, 2018.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

