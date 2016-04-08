Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:41 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego’s AV Bennett Commits to UCLA for Football

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 8, 2016 | 2:19 p.m.

AV Bennett, a standout football and track athlete at Bishop Diego, has committed to attend UCLA as a preferred walk-on in football, Bishop Diego announced Friday.

AV Bennett is going to UCLA as a preferred walk-on.

Bennett was an All-State and All-CIF Southern Section honoree in football this past season and also was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Year on the Presidio Sports All-City Football Team.

In track, he is the reigning CIF-SS Division 4 champion in the 100 and 200 meters. He also played guard on the basketball team.

Bennett's impact on the football field was a big reason Bishop Diego went 12-1 and advanced to the CIF Division 3 football semifinals last fall. He excelled on offense as a flanker, on defense as a defensive back and on special teams as a returner.

He amassed 1,726 total yards and scored 16 touchdowns. His blazing runs on the counter play devastated defenses. He rushed for 505 yards on 32 carries and scored four TDs. As a receiver, he caught 29 passes for 513 yard and five scores.

As a defensive back, in picked off five passes and returned three of them for touchdowns.

He electrified Bishop fans as a returner. He took three punts and one kickoff to the end zone last season.

"We could not be more proud of AV for all that he has accomplished," Bishop football coach Tom Crawford said. "He is not just a wonderful athlete but, more importantly, a fine young gentleman. UCLA is fortunate to have landed such a quality and talented student-athlete.  We are all excited to see him in a Bruin uniform.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

