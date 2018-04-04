Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego’s Cory Williams Is On Winning Team in East vs. West Polo Challenge

The winning West team of the East vs. West Challenge includes, from left: coach Jesse Bray, Grayson Price, Bayne Bossom, Athena Malin, Cory Williams and coach Tiger Kneece. Williams is a senior at Bishop Diego. (U.S. Polo Association photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 4, 2017 | 8:21 p.m.

Bishop Diego’s Cory Williams played for the winning polo team and her horse earned Best Playing Pony honors at the East vs. West Challenge during the National Youth Tournament Series Championship on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

The West won the game, 11-5. Williams scored during a three-goal run in the second chukker to help break a 3-3 tie. Her teammate, Bayne Bossom, was named the game MVP after scoring seven goals.

Williams’ horse, Bianca, is a 9-year-old off-the-track thoroughbred chestnut mare.

"She is from Megan Judge at Central Coast Polo Club," Williams, a senior at Bishop, told the U.S. Polo Association.  "I got her as a green horse and really got to grow with her. She is now my favorite mare to play. Aside from that, she is such a sweet horse with personality to spare. I am super excited she was awarded Best Playing Pony, she's a really cool horse.”

In the national youth title game, Zone 3 (Florida circuit) defeated Zone 4 (Eastern, Northeastern circuit), 11-6.5, to repeat as champion.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

