Bishop Diego’s Cory Williams Is On Winning Team in East vs. West Polo Challenge

Bishop Diego’s Cory Williams played for the winning polo team and her horse earned Best Playing Pony honors at the East vs. West Challenge during the National Youth Tournament Series Championship on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

The West won the game, 11-5. Williams scored during a three-goal run in the second chukker to help break a 3-3 tie. Her teammate, Bayne Bossom, was named the game MVP after scoring seven goals.

Williams’ horse, Bianca, is a 9-year-old off-the-track thoroughbred chestnut mare.

"She is from Megan Judge at Central Coast Polo Club," Williams, a senior at Bishop, told the U.S. Polo Association. "I got her as a green horse and really got to grow with her. She is now my favorite mare to play. Aside from that, she is such a sweet horse with personality to spare. I am super excited she was awarded Best Playing Pony, she's a really cool horse.”

In the national youth title game, Zone 3 (Florida circuit) defeated Zone 4 (Eastern, Northeastern circuit), 11-6.5, to repeat as champion.

